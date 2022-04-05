Zelensky to address UN Security Council amid outrage over Bucha's death

Estonia sacks 14 Russian officials, including seven diplomats

The country’s foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that Estonia had expelled 14 Russian officials working at the consulate there, including seven people with diplomatic status.

Those evicted from Estonia will have to leave the country by April 30, The ministry said in a statement.

Mart Vollmer, Under-Secretary for European Affairs at the Estonian Foreign Ministry, said in part that “in light of the continuing reports of atrocities perpetrated by Russian forces, in Buka and elsewhere, there can be no talk of business as usual.”

European Commission proposes new sanctions against Russia

