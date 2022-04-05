Zelensky to address UN Security Council on Russia’s ‘genocide’

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, where he is expected to demand tough new sanctions on Moscow over the killings in the city of Bucha, which he has called a “war crime” and a “genocide”.

Zelensky’s first speech since the Russian invasion comes after making an emotional visit to Buka outside the capital, where dozens of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Horrific images of corpses lying on the streets, some with hands behind them, have drawn international condemnation of Russia.

It has denied responsibility and suggested the images were fake or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces withdrew from the area.

But new…