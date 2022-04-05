Zelensky visits Buka after being accused of “war crimes” by Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Buka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, after his government and the West condemned “obvious” signs of “war crimes” committed there by Russian troops. The Ukrainian military found at least one mass grave in the city and the bodies of civilians in the streets with marks of torture. The Kremlin replied that it was “another staging of the Kyiv regime.”