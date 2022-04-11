Zelenskyy hails Germany’s position changed in favour of Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is providing investigative support to efforts to document war crimes in Ukraine, and he said Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible.

“It is clear that Putin is systematically targeting civilians, whether it’s hospitals or train stations or maternity wards. This is one of the reasons why Canada was one of the first countries to call on the International Criminal Court to look into Putin’s war crimes,” Trudeau said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Canadian investigators, Trudeau said, “are building up the case for people to recognize that not only was this a terrible mistake to violate the sovereignty of another country and create massive global instability…