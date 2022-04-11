Zelenskyy said he was fed up with the UN and NATO’s diplomatic approach to Russia’s invasion: ‘I don’t have any more lives to give’

“60 Minutes” asked Zelenskyy about the way he criticized NATO and the UN over Russia ‘s invasion.

and the UN over ‘s invasion. Zelenskyy said their diplomacy was not getting any results: “I don’t have any more emotions.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defended his harsh criticism of NATO and the UN, saying the alliance’s “diplomatic” response to Russia’s invasion was not enough.

In an interview with “60 Minutes,” which took place on April 6 and aired Sunday, CBS correspondent Scott Pelley asked Zelenskyy: “In speaking to NATO, you called them weak. In speaking to the UN Security Council, you said, if you can’t help, you shouldn’t exist. Not very diplomatic of you. I wonder why you feel the need to speak so bluntly.”

Zelenskyy said, according to a translated transcript from CBS: “When you are [working]…