Zelia surprised the audience of The Voice Belgium with her cover of the museum!

During the blind audition, Zelia had explained “Here it is” de barbara pravica song that marked Eurovision Song Contest 2021, For your knockout, he decided to start again Title “Stop X Kissing” From Eddie De Prieto And yesalt, A choice of title that brought luck to the young Tournais typhoid barrow Chose him so that he can perform on the Lives stage.

For the first live of season 10 The Voice Belgic, zelia chose to explain “Your Sailor” From Consciousness, Thanks to this title, she was able to reveal her development and get a one-way ticket to the next Live. Last week, Zelia encountered an icon of French rap: Orelson. Tyfe Barrow’s Team Candidate “Everything Is Alright” By Resume was saved again by the public. It’s in a completely different repertoire that she wants to reveal herself by singing during this fourth live “Unexpected” Of the museum….