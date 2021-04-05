ENTERTAINMENT

ZEN vs KHMK Live Score Today’s Match Russian Basketball League 2020-21 Zenit St Petersburg vs FC Khimki

In the Russian Premier League 2021, teams Zenit St Petersburg and FC Khimki are all set for the face-off of each other. These are some of the most famous and favorite teams of the league. The teams have played plenty of good matches in which they performed really well. The match will be held on April 05, 2021 (Today) at 09:30 PM. The teams are performing exceptionally on the ground. Their performance is commendable in terms of their batting, balling, and fielding. The team is ready to give a tough competition to each other. In this article, you will get all the needed information about the match like date, time, venue, and many more.

ZEN vs KHMK Details

  • Match:- ZEN vs KHMK
  • League:- Russian Basketball League 2020-21
  • Venue:- Saint Petersburg Stadium
  • Date:- Monday, April 05, 2021
  • Time: – 09:30 PM

Zenit St Petersburg will be square-off against the team FC Khimki. Now, we will discuss the last five performances of the teams. Team Zenit St Petersburg won 3 matches, lost 1, and tied in 1 game. The players of the team are performing pretty well in the matches. They are improving their game in every match. The team is all set to win this match.

If we talk about the team FC Khimki, the team has won 4 games and another one was tied. The team’s players are very well trained and talented who have performed some of the good matches in their career. Their all matches are appreciable. The performance of the team is much better than the opponent team. Now, it is going to interesting to watch which team will win this match.

Zenit St Petersburg Team Top Pick LineUp:

  • Sardar Azmoun
  • Artem dzyuba
  • Sardar Azmoun
  • Aleksandr Erokhin

FC Khimki Team Top Pick LineUp:

  • Reziuan Mirzov
  • Ilya Kukharchuk
  • Arshak Koryan
  • Ilya Kukharchuk
  • Reziuan Mirzov
  • Arshak Koryan

Now, it’s time for the prediction. Both teams are playing well in the matches. They are trying their best to play the match with full dedication and confidence. As per the previous of FC Khimki, it has got a positive response from their fans. Hence, it is one of the most-liked teams in the league. On the other hand, team Zenit St Petersburg needs to improve their game. So, we predict that team FC Khimki is going to get the victory in the match. Don’t forget to watch the match on the Dream11 at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned with us.

