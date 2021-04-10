ZEN vs MTA Live Score EuroLeague Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

In the next coming combat of EuroLeague 2021, we will see Zenit Petersburg facing-off against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Friday. The combat between these two teams is scheduled to be taking place at the venue of Yubileyny Sports Palace, Saint Petersburg, in Russia. The ZEN vs MTA match will be held on April 9, starting at 10:30 PM IST.

Zenit Petersburg vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Preview

The previous match of Zenit Petersburg was played against CSKA Moscow, in which they have gained victory by 81-77 scores. Earlier than this match, the team Zenit Petersburg competition was against Lyon-Villeurbanne in which ZEN has won by 87-53 scores. On the other hand, the team Maccabi Tel Aviv has gained victory against Khimki M. in their last match which they have won by 92-62 scores. Previous to this match, the team Maccabi Tel Aviv has lost against their opponent team Lyon-Villeurbanne by 67-74 scores. So far, team Zenit Petersburg has taken part in 32 matches, out of these, they have gained victory in 18 matches. Meanwhile, the team Maccabi has won 12 matches out of their last played 33 games in the tournament.

ZEN vs MTA Team Squads

Zenit Petersburg Squads

Alex Poythress, Austin Hollins, Billy Baron, Andrey Zubkov, Anton Pushkov, Arturas Gudaitis, Mateusz Ponitka, KC Rivers, Kevin Pangos, Will Thomas, Igor Volkhin, Maxim Karvanen, Tarik Black, Vitaly Fridzon, Vladislav Trushkin, Dmitry Khvostrov, Denis Zakha

Maccabi Tel Aviv Squads

John DiBartolomeo, Angelo Caloiaro, Sandy Cohen, Ante Zizic, Eidan Alber, Tyler Dorsey, Elijah Bryant, Max Heidegger, Oz Blayzer, cott Wilbekin, Yovel Zoosman, Christopher James Jones JR, Yonatan Atias, TJ Cline, Omri Casspi, Othello Hunter, Dori Sahar, Dragan Bender

Winner Prediction

As of now, Zenit Petersburg is positioned at the ninth spot currently in the point table, while the team Maccabi is at the 13th position in the point table. In their previously played two encounters, the teams have won one game each against each other. Looking at their current form, the team has ZEN has gained victory in four matches while MTA has won three times in their last five matches. The recent form of Zenit Petersburg is WWLWW whereas the current form of Maccabi Tel Aviv is WLLWW. As we can see ZEN is performing exceptional in their recent matches and they are joining this combat after getting two wins back-to-back. On the basis of these figures and stats, the winning chances of ZEN are expected more than MTA for this upcoming combat.