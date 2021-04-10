ENTERTAINMENT

ZEN vs MTA Live Score Today’s Match Euro Basketball League Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Zenit St Petersburg

ZEN vs MTA Live Score

Zenit St Petersburg and Maccabi Tel Aviv teams are ready for another mind-blowing and brilliant battle under the Euro Basketball League. These two teams are performing commendably on the ground and giving their best performance in every match. The players of the teams are doing a great job. The teams are one of the most talented and prominent which entertain all their fans with exceptional performance. The players are very experienced and skill who have played many matches in their career. The players have an immense fan following for their performance and for good looks as well. Through this article, our viewers will obtain all the information about the match.

ZEN  vs MTA Match Details

  • Match:- ZEN vs MTA
  • League:- Euro Basketball League
  • Venue: – Yubileynyy
  • Date:- Friday, April 09, 2021
  • Time: – 10:30 PM

Zenit St Petersburg will be faced off against the team Maccabi Tel Aviv. Now, we will discuss the preview of the teams. Team Zenit St Petersburg has played a total of 32 matches in which they have won 18 matches and faced failures in 14 matches. The team has won their last match against the team Lyon- Villeurbanne by 34 points. Let’s see whether the team will be able to win another match.

On the other hand, team Maccabi Tel Aviv is placed 13th spot on the points table. The team has played 33 matches in which they got the victory in 14 matches and lost 19 games. The team lost their last match against the team Khimki by 30 points. Their performance is not so good and they need practice. It will be very interesting to see which team will win this match.

Maccabi Tel Aviv:

  • Elijah Bryant
  • John DiBartolomeo
  • Ante zizic
  • Scottie Wilbekin
  • Dragan Bender

Zenit St Petersburg:

  • Vitaly Fridzon
  • Will Thomas
  • Tarik Black
  • Mateusz Ponitka
  • Kevin Pangos

As per the previous performance, the more winning probability for the team Zenit St Petersburg as the team is performing exceptionally and each player’s performance is very impressive and appreciable. The players are playing the match with their all powers and energy. If we talk about the team Maccabi Tel Aviv is trying hard to improve their performance. So, we predict that team Zenit St Petersburg has higher chances to win the match. Stay tuned with us for further updates.

