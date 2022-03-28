Zendaya, Andrew Garfield’s reunion on Oscars 2022 red carpet delights Spider-Man: No Way Home fans

A moment we all needed! Oscars 2022 was as glittering and controversial as it always is but an additional cherry on the cake was all the celeb interactions fans could witness after getting plagued by virtual chit-chats from their favourites. One such sweet bonus was the reunion of Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars zendaya and Andrew Garfield.

While walking the red carpet and meeting a slew of fans by the stands, the two stars bumped into each other and greeted one another with hanger smiles and a hug. They walked together for some time and chatted while trying to calm their nerves for the big night as both the stars were the center of attention as Garfield was nominated for the Best Actor honour for his exceptional performance in the Netflix musical Tick, Tick…Boom! while Zendaya’s …