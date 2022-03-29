Zendaya does ‘Sharon Stone’ on the Oscars red carpet

24 years ago, a stylistic affair marked the red carpet of the Oscars. She comes back to life with Zendaya who gives her a strong and slightly revitalized wink.

Fashion is viewed almost irrevocably on the red carpet. However, it also brings its own changes and variations. Example of the moment is the loss of neckline movement in favor of a belly underlined by a crop top. It must be said that for several seasons, crop tops abound on the catwalks, giving an idea of ​​\u200b\u200bwhat will happen next in the locker rooms of celebrities. The piece, very often tight-fitting, is stalling above …