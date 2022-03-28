Zendaya gives the phrase ‘power suit’ a whole new meaning at the Oscars after-party

Zendaya never fails to make the red carpet her own and this year’s Academy Awards was no exception. Except for the usual floor-length gowns you’d expect from an Oscars, Excitement And Dune The actress instead opted for a white button-down shirt — cropped and silk — with a shimmering silver sequin skirt with a long train. Both pieces belonged to Valentino.

Then, at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Zendaya completely changed the tact, transforming into another show-stopping look that was totally different from the shirt she had before. This time the 25-year-old grabbed a purple shirt,…