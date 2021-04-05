Zendaya Height, Age, Weight, Measurements, Social Media Wiki

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman aka Zendaya is a singer and actress in American Film Industry. She was born on September 1, 1996, at Oakland, California, United States. She is more known for her acting skills than her singing career. Her first album was a Hollywood records platinum-selling in USA names “Replay”. She came into fame in 2010 via comedy tv serial Shake It Up. Her first movie was Spider-Man: Homecoming. His father worked at California Shakespeare Theater as a stage manager. She also worked as stage artist in many theaters before getting into Hollywood limelight.
Zendaya Wiki
|Full Name
|Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman
|Nick Name (s)
|Power
|Date of Birth
|September 1, 1996
|Birth Place
|Oakland, California, United States
|Working Field
|Acting, Singing, Entrepreneur
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Zodiac Sign
|Virgo
|Hair Color/ Type
|Dark Brown/Curly
|Eye Color
|Hazel
|Religion
|Christian
|Father Name
|Kazembe Ajamu Coleman
|Mother Name
|Claire Stoermer
|Marital Status
|Single
|Relationship(s)
|Adam Irigoyen (2011)
Leo Howard (2013)
Spencer Boldman (2014)
Odell Beckham Jr. (2016)
Tom Holland (2016-18)
Jacob Elordi (2019-present)
|First Movie
|Super Buddies (2013)
|First Album
|Zendaya (2013)
|Known For
|The Greatest Showman (2017)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)
|Net Worth
|$5 Million Dollars
Zendaya Measurments
|Body Measurements
|34-26-34 inches
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)
|Weight
|59 kg
|Dress Size
|4 (US)
|Shoes Size
|8 (US)
|Body Shape
|Athletic
|Bra Size
|32B
|Chest Size
|34 inches
|Waist Size
|26 inches
|Hips Size
|34 inches
Zendaya Social Media Accounts
Zendaya Pics
