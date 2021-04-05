ENTERTAINMENT

Zendaya Height, Age, Weight, Measurements, Social Media Wiki

Zendaya Height, Age, Weight, Measurements, Social Media Wiki

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman aka Zendaya is a singer and actress in American Film Industry. She was born on September 1, 1996, at Oakland, California, United States. She is more known for her acting skills than her singing career. Her first album was a Hollywood records platinum-selling in USA names “Replay”. She came into fame in 2010 via comedy tv serial Shake It Up. Her first movie was Spider-Man: Homecoming. His father worked at California Shakespeare Theater as a stage manager. She also worked as stage artist in many theaters before getting into Hollywood limelight.

Zendaya Wiki

Full Name Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman
Nick Name (s) Power
FROM
Date of Birth September 1, 1996
Birth Place Oakland, California, United States
Working Field Acting, Singing, Entrepreneur
Ethnicity African-American
Zodiac Sign Virgo
Hair Color/ Type Dark Brown/Curly
Eye Color Hazel
Religion Christian
Father Name Kazembe Ajamu Coleman
Mother Name Claire Stoermer
Marital Status Single
Relationship(s) Adam Irigoyen (2011)
Leo Howard (2013)
Spencer Boldman (2014)
Odell Beckham Jr. (2016)
Tom Holland (2016-18)
Jacob Elordi (2019-present)
First Movie Super Buddies (2013)
First Album Zendaya (2013)
Known For The Greatest Showman (2017)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)
Net Worth $5 Million Dollars

Zendaya Measurments

Body Measurements 34-26-34 inches
Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)
Weight 59 kg
Dress Size 4 (US)
Shoes Size 8 (US)
Body Shape Athletic
Bra Size 32B
Chest Size 34 inches
Waist Size 26 inches
Hips Size 34 inches

Zendaya Social Media Accounts

Zendaya Pics

