Zendaya Height, Age, Weight, Measurements, Social Media Wiki

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman aka Zendaya is a singer and actress in American Film Industry. She was born on September 1, 1996, at Oakland, California, United States. She is more known for her acting skills than her singing career. Her first album was a Hollywood records platinum-selling in USA names “Replay”. She came into fame in 2010 via comedy tv serial Shake It Up. Her first movie was Spider-Man: Homecoming. His father worked at California Shakespeare Theater as a stage manager. She also worked as stage artist in many theaters before getting into Hollywood limelight.

Zendaya Wiki

Full Name Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman Nick Name (s) Power

FROM Date of Birth September 1, 1996 Birth Place Oakland, California, United States Working Field Acting, Singing, Entrepreneur Ethnicity African-American Zodiac Sign Virgo Hair Color/ Type Dark Brown/Curly Eye Color Hazel Religion Christian Father Name Kazembe Ajamu Coleman Mother Name Claire Stoermer Marital Status Single Relationship(s) Adam Irigoyen (2011)

Leo Howard (2013)

Spencer Boldman (2014)

Odell Beckham Jr. (2016)

Tom Holland (2016-18)

Jacob Elordi (2019-present) First Movie Super Buddies (2013) First Album Zendaya (2013) Known For The Greatest Showman (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) Net Worth $5 Million Dollars

Zendaya Measurments

Body Measurements 34-26-34 inches Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Weight 59 kg Dress Size 4 (US) Shoes Size 8 (US) Body Shape Athletic Bra Size 32B Chest Size 34 inches Waist Size 26 inches Hips Size 34 inches

