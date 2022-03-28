Zendaya suits up at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022, joins ‘Euphoria’ cast, which includes hot couple Hunter Schaefer and Dominic Faik!

Zendaya turned into her other form of night to participate in 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party,

The 25-year-old actress looked so beautiful at the after party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night (March 27).

Zendaya looked incredible at night while attending the Oscars ceremony to support her film Dunewhich won many awards.

at the after party, Zendaya Her Euphoria co-stars join in, including the hot new couple Hunter Schaefer And Dominic FaikAs well as Sydney Sweeney, Maud Apatow, Jacob Elordi, barbie ferreiraAnd angus cloud,

FYI: Zendaya is wearing sportmax, Hunter is wearing Rick Owens, Sydney is wearing Miu Miu, Maud is wearing Saint Laurent, barbie is wearing fendi, Dominic is wearing Saint…