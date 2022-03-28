Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars cause a surge in fashion pursuits – WWD

After the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, it looks like fans were concerned by the blurring of gender norms among red carpet looks.

“Dune” stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, in particular, did away with traditional awards ceremony attire, opting for a more gender neutral look. The singer-actress wore a custom Valentino look designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli that consisted of a white satin cropped button-down blouse, paired with a sequined silver skirt with a flowing train.

The look was reminiscent of actress Sharon Stone’s Oscar outfit at the 1998 show, in which she wore a lilac Vera Wang satin skirt with a Gap white button-up blouse.