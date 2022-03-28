Zendaya wore a sharp suit and leather tie for the Oscars 2022 after party: See pics

Fresh from wearing a teeny-tiny cropped white Valentino blouse and shimmery silver sequin skirt to the Oscars 2022 ceremony, Zendaya stunned Vanity Fair Oscars After Party At a glance that was well suited. (pun intended.)

For the star-studded bash, the actor turned heads in a sleek double-breasted autumn/winter 2022 Sportmax suit, featuring a jacket that cinched up the waist and a subtly sculpted shoulder, and trousers with a generous flare. bisexual accoutrements? A leather tie, eye-catching smoky eye, and a sparkly leaf-motif brooch and knuckle-duster rings courtesy of Bulgari.

Karwai Tang

With an eye that’s always attached to Spider Man Lover Tom Holland’s wardrobe, Zendaya, and her longtime stylist Law Roach have a soft spot for red carpet tailoring. East…