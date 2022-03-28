Zendaya’s Oscars 2022 Up-Do Hairstyle

Zendaya never Keeps one foot wrong on the red carpet, and her look for the 2022 Oscars doesn’t disappoint. The actress’s surprisingly unexpected gleaming Valentino skirt and cropped shirt outfit was beautifully balanced with a timeless elegance.

While she is known for expressive hairstyles, Zendaya’s ‘Do for the Ceremony’ radiated a classic red carpet quality. as her hairstylist antoinette hill Explains, “We decided to go with this soft up sweep because we thought it was too glamorous and Hollywood-esque. It also enhances Zendaya’s beautiful features”.

First Hill sprayed a heavy mist at the roots of Zendaya’s hair, then she “dried and styled her strands on a medium setting using my T3 Airbrush Duo…