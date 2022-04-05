Zero-Covid China drafts into military as Shanghai orders 25 million residents to be tested for COVID

The city, which is grappling with a record number of daily Covid cases, has become the biggest – and potentially the most expensive – example of China’s insistence on following its strict elimination strategy.

On Sunday, the ruling Communist Party announced the deployment of thousands of military personnel to the locked-down financial center to aid in the mandatory screening of all 25 million residents.

The plan, which would see every resident take a nucleic acid test from Monday morning, comes as Shanghai reported a city record of more than 9,000 cases on Sunday.

Although case numbers are below international standards, the rapidly spreading outbreak has put Shanghai on the front line of China’s steadfast battle with the virus, as the government doubles down on testing,…