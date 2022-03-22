Zerodha warns about investing in Syntex shares, said – the value will be zero

Zerodha view on Sintex Industries: Lenders of Sintex Industries have approved the joint bid of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprises (ACRE). Debt-burdened Syntex Industries is going through the process of insolvency resolution these days. The Committee of Creditors (COC) of Syntex has unanimously approved the resolution plan submitted by RIL and ACRE.
Syntax may be delisted
In a filing to the exchange, Syntex Industries had announced, “The resolution plan jointly brought by RIL and ACRE proposes that the existing share capital of the company be reduced to zero and the company will be transferred from the stock exchanges BSE and NSE.” Will be delisted.”
Kamat cautions against buying shares of some investors
Nithin Kamat, founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based online stock brokerage company Zerodha, expressed concern that some investors are still buying Syntex shares on their platform, even though its stock will be worth zero. .
Kamat said in a tweet, “It is worrying that some customers are still buying Syntex shares even though its stock price is set to be 0. There are many people who are buying the stock just because the stock is at its 52 week low and they don’t want to know the reason behind it.”
Insolvency resolution has been approved
The insolvency resolution process for Syntex has been approved and equity is being written off. Sharing the screenshot via a tweet, Zerodha said, “The equity shares of Syntex Industries will be delisted and the equity will remain zero as part of the insolvency resolution process. If you invest in it, your capital will be zero.