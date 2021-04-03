ZGB vs ZL Live Score CBA League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad Preview & Picks

Up next in the tournament, we will see the team Zhejiang Golden Bulls competing against their rival team on Saturday. The team that will face against ZGB in this combat is Zhejiang Guangsha Lions and they are going to play against each other on April 3. This upcoming match of CBA League 2021 is going to kick-off at 05:30 PM IST.

Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Preview

On Saturday, the team Zhejiang Golden Bulls will face-off against Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in the upcoming hours. The team Zhejiang Golden Bulls is coming after getting a win in their previous match which they played against Shanghai. In that match, ZGB has scored 85 points while ZL has scored 80 points to win the game. Previous to this match, the team has played against Guangdong and with 119-125 scores, the team has lost the game. Now talking about the team Zhejiang Guangsha Lions, they have won their last two matches played currently in the league. Their last match was against Shanxi Zhongyu and with 74-96 scores, ZL has won the game. Earlier this, the team has played against Beijing and has won the game by 93-116 scores.

ZGB vs ZL Team Squads

Zhejiang Golden Bulls Squads

Shi Zhenkai, Brandon Paul, Sylven Landesberg, Nicholas Rakosevich, Shang Zuyu, Zheyi Liu, Shuaipeng Cheng, Wenbo Lu, Yibo Wang, Lei Fu, Dayu Zhang, Zhengxin Zhang, Yaoqiang Li, Xiaotian Lin, Yansong Sun, Junhao Lai, Xuhang Zhu , Qian Wu, Zilu Wang, Zhang Hongshuo, Maurice N’dour, Lu Hangxun, Lu Yiming, Li Linfeng

Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Squads

Jiayu Wu, Jinqiu Hu, Kenneth Faried, Jinqiu Hu, Jinxiao Li, Jinglong Li, Junlong Zhu, Jiaren Zhao, Jinlun Du, Ji Zhuo, Jiayi Zhao, Minghui Sun, Yanhao Zhao, Tianyi Zhao, Zheng Liu, Xiao Wu, Chenyun Yuan , Zhang Xiang, Xu Ke, Tian Zehao, Chunpeng Sun, Xin Feng, Miroslav Raduljica, Wilson Chandler, Zhonghao Xu, Kay Felder, Ruoyu Su, Dez Wells

Winner Prediction

As of now, the team Zhejiang Golden Bulls is placed at the third position in the point table. They have played 47 matches in total and have won 38 games out of these while losing nine matches as well. Meanwhile, the team Zhejiang Guangsha Lions is currently placed at the 6th spot in the point table after winning 28 matches out of their last plated 48 games. The current form of the team ZL is WWWLL while the recent form of ZGB is WLWWW. The team ZL has only won once in their past five head-to-head matches, while ZGB has won four out of those matches. The winning chances of Zhejiang Golden Bulls are more as compared to Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in this upcoming match.