ENTERTAINMENT

ZGB vs ZL Live Score CBA League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad Preview & Picks

Avatar
By
Posted on
SL vs ZL Live Score CBA League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad Preview & Top Picks

Up next in the tournament, we will see the team Zhejiang Golden Bulls competing against their rival team on Saturday. The team that will face against ZGB in this combat is Zhejiang Guangsha Lions and they are going to play against each other on April 3. This upcoming match of CBA League 2021 is going to kick-off at 05:30 PM IST.

SL vs ZL Live Score CBA League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad Preview & Top Picks

Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Preview

On Saturday, the team Zhejiang Golden Bulls will face-off against Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in the upcoming hours. The team Zhejiang Golden Bulls is coming after getting a win in their previous match which they played against Shanghai. In that match, ZGB has scored 85 points while ZL has scored 80 points to win the game. Previous to this match, the team has played against Guangdong and with 119-125 scores, the team has lost the game. Now talking about the team Zhejiang Guangsha Lions, they have won their last two matches played currently in the league. Their last match was against Shanxi Zhongyu and with 74-96 scores, ZL has won the game. Earlier this, the team has played against Beijing and has won the game by 93-116 scores.

ZGB vs ZL Team Squads

Zhejiang Golden Bulls Squads

Shi Zhenkai, Brandon Paul, Sylven Landesberg, Nicholas Rakosevich, Shang Zuyu, Zheyi Liu, Shuaipeng Cheng, Wenbo Lu, Yibo Wang, Lei Fu, Dayu Zhang, Zhengxin Zhang, Yaoqiang Li, Xiaotian Lin, Yansong Sun, Junhao Lai, Xuhang Zhu , Qian Wu, Zilu Wang, Zhang Hongshuo, Maurice N’dour, Lu Hangxun, Lu Yiming, Li Linfeng

Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Squads

Jiayu Wu, Jinqiu Hu, Kenneth Faried, Jinqiu Hu, Jinxiao Li, Jinglong Li, Junlong Zhu, Jiaren Zhao, Jinlun Du, Ji Zhuo, Jiayi Zhao, Minghui Sun, Yanhao Zhao, Tianyi Zhao, Zheng Liu, Xiao Wu, Chenyun Yuan , Zhang Xiang, Xu Ke, Tian Zehao, Chunpeng Sun, Xin Feng, Miroslav Raduljica, Wilson Chandler, Zhonghao Xu, Kay Felder, Ruoyu Su, Dez Wells

Winner Prediction

As of now, the team Zhejiang Golden Bulls is placed at the third position in the point table. They have played 47 matches in total and have won 38 games out of these while losing nine matches as well. Meanwhile, the team Zhejiang Guangsha Lions is currently placed at the 6th spot in the point table after winning 28 matches out of their last plated 48 games. The current form of the team ZL is WWWLL while the recent form of ZGB is WLWWW. The team ZL has only won once in their past five head-to-head matches, while ZGB has won four out of those matches. The winning chances of Zhejiang Golden Bulls are more as compared to Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in this upcoming match.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
531
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
508
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
494
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
492
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
489
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
482
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
454
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
453
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
438
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
436
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top