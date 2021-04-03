ZGB vs ZL Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks CBA League 2020-21

In today’s Chinese basketball League 2020-2021, we have teams Zhejiang Golden Bulls facing off against the team Zhejiang Lions in the league. The match will start at 5:0 PM in China. The teams’ prediction will be on the basis of their previously played matches. Let’s start with the team ZGB who has played a total of 28 matches in the league where they have won 28 matches and lost 20 matches. The team is at sixth position in the league standings and will be under pressure to win today’s match. On the other side team, ZL has played a total of 48 matches in the league where they have won 30 matches and lost 18 matches. The team is at 4th position in the league standings. Let’s see who is going to win today’s match.

ZGB vs ZL Live Score:

Match: ZGB vs ZL CBA League 2020-21

Date: 3rd March 2021

Time: 05:05 PM

Venue: China

Zhejiang Golden Bulls (ZGB) Squad:

Li Linfeng, Liu Zeyi, Wang Zilu, Zhang Hongshuo, Shi Zhenkai, Lai Junhao, Shang Zuyu, Lu Hangxuan, Zhengxin Zhang, Yansong Sun, Dayu Zhang, Qian Wu, Nicholas Rakosevich, Yibo Wang, Lu Yiming, Xiaotina Lin, Cheng Shuipeng , Sylven Landsberg, Yaoqiang Li, Maurice Ndour, Liu Zeyi, Wenbo Lu

Zhejiang GUangsha Lions (ZL) Squad:

Jinqiu Hu, Yuan Xhenyun, Jinxiao Li, Ruoyu Su, Yujia Wu, Jinglong Li, Du Jinlun, Ji Zhuo, Yanhao Zhao, Wilson Chandler, Jiayi Zhao, Feng Xin, Jiren Zhao, Miroslav Raduljica, Sun Minghui, Zhu Julong

ZGB vs ZL Dream 11 Prediction:

The key players of team ZGb will be Qian Wu who has scored well in the league and more likely to be the captain for today’s match. He has scored 26 points in the last match which lead his team toward victory. The defender player will be Sylven Landesberg who has scored 20 points in the last match and a top player choice in today’s match. Brandon will be the forward player who will collide with Qian Wu in today’s game.

The team ZL has also listed its key players Sun Minghui who is a forward player and the top scorer player in the team. He has scored 30 points in the last match and more likely to be chosen as a team captain. Jinqiu Hu has scored well in the team and he has been chosen as a defender player in today’s match. Wilson Chandler has score 20 points in the recently played match and he will the defender player of team ZL. To know more about this article stay connected to us.