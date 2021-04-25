Zhang Weili Career Earnings

Zhang Weili Profession Earnings

UFC fights solely, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t embody PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on on occasion title to see full payouts for that occasion

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Taylor) – $31,500 ($14,000 to point out, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 combat week incentive pay)

UFC Struggle Evening: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Aguilar) – $35,500 ($16,000 to point out, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 combat week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Torres) – $39,500 ($18,000 to point out, $18,000 win bonus, $3,500 combat week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Evening: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31/19 – W (Andrade) – $180,000 ($100,000 to point out, $50,000 Efficiency of the Evening bonus, $30,000 combat week incentive pay)*

UFC 248 – Mar 7/20 – W (Jedrzejczyk) – $290,000 ($100,000 to point out, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Struggle of the Evening bonus, $40,000 combat week incentive pay)

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – L (Namajunas) – $152,000 ($110,000 to point out, $42,000 combat week incentive pay)*