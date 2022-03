Saudi press reports revealed that the French coach Zinedine Zidane has entered the interests of the Saudi Al-Nasr club to take over the team’s training during the next season.

And the Saudi electronic newspaper “Al-Wiam” reported on Tuesday that it had learned of “the developments in the file of the new coach of the Saudi Al-Nasr team, amid the administration’s desire to contract with a new technical director next season.”

