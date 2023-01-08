Zidane is at the table of a new team.. and a single obstacle stands in his way – Kowora

- Zidane is at the table of a new team.. and a single obstacle stands in his wayKoora
- Zinedine Zidane to where?Al Arabiya Arabic
- Despite France’s shock, Zidane rejects the United States and responds to Brazil’s offerGoal.com
- Zidane refuses to train 3 major teamsSport 360 Saudi
- After the Ronaldo deal.. Al Hilal Saudi Arabia is negotiating with ZidaneCountry
