LATEST

Zidane wants a sabbatical but he would accept Juventus’ offer –

Avatar
By
Posted on
Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is the manager being tipped to replace struggling Andrea Pirlo.

The former Bianconeri midfielder has enjoyed much success managing Real Madrid, but TeleMadrid via Todofichajes says he doesn’t want to continue with them next season.

His current deal runs out in 2022, but he needs some rest after battling with on-field and off-field pressure.

The report says he hopes Madrid would allow him to leave his current deal early so that he can take a year off for a sabbatical following his recent exertions.

However, he apparently has an offer from Juventus and that offer may be enticing enough to make him change his mind and return to management immediately.

Pirlo has been leading the poorest Juventus team we have seen in the last decade and it seems only a matter of time before he gets sacked.

His team’s 2-1 win over Napoli in their last game would have bought him some more time, but he faces tough games against the likes of Atalanta, AC Milan and Inter Milan before the campaign finishes.

A poor end to the season would make replacing him easy and Zidane’s record in the Champions League makes the Frenchman the ideal candidate to lead the Bianconeri next.

However, Juve might wait until 2022 to get him unless Florentino Perez agrees to end his contract early.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
812
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
811
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
786
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
762
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
757
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
749
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
702
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
642
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
641
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top