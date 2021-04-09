Zidane wants a sabbatical but he would accept Juventus’ offer

Zinedine Zidane is the manager being tipped to replace struggling Andrea Pirlo.

The former Bianconeri midfielder has enjoyed much success managing Real Madrid, but TeleMadrid via Todofichajes says he doesn’t want to continue with them next season.

His current deal runs out in 2022, but he needs some rest after battling with on-field and off-field pressure.

The report says he hopes Madrid would allow him to leave his current deal early so that he can take a year off for a sabbatical following his recent exertions.

However, he apparently has an offer from Juventus and that offer may be enticing enough to make him change his mind and return to management immediately.

Pirlo has been leading the poorest Juventus team we have seen in the last decade and it seems only a matter of time before he gets sacked.

His team’s 2-1 win over Napoli in their last game would have bought him some more time, but he faces tough games against the likes of Atalanta, AC Milan and Inter Milan before the campaign finishes.

A poor end to the season would make replacing him easy and Zidane’s record in the Champions League makes the Frenchman the ideal candidate to lead the Bianconeri next.

However, Juve might wait until 2022 to get him unless Florentino Perez agrees to end his contract early.