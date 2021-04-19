Zidane’s side lose ground on

LATEST

Zinedine Zidane’s males have been held by Getafe.

Actual Madrid dropped factors on rivals Atletico Madrid on the prime of LaLiga as they have been held to a goalless draw at neighbours Getafe on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane‘s males now path leaders Atletico, who thrashed Eibar 5-0 earlier within the day, by three factors after the identical variety of video games.

Third-placed Barcelona are two factors behind Actual with a recreation in hand.

Actual, who have been with out numerous key gamers attributable to harm, suspension or Covid-19 isolation, have been grateful for the woodwork and a tremendous show from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Mauro Arambarri spurned a great early probability for Getafe when he shot broad after 10 minutes earlier than Jaime Mata headed in opposition to the put up.

David Timor cleared a Mariano header off the road and David Soria saved out a Vinicius effort as Actual threatened however Courtois saved brilliantly from Mata simply earlier than the hour.

Angel Rodriguez missed the goal with one other good probability for Getafe earlier than having a deflected effort tipped away by Courtois.

Getafe additionally needed a penalty late on after Rodriguez was challenged by Eder Militao however nothing was given.

Arambarri and Enes Ünal had probabilities within the latter phases for the hosts however missed the goal.

Luka Modric had a possibility to grab victory for Actual Madrid in added time but additionally failed to hassle the goalkeeper.

