ZIEGLER delivers the new Z6 at Kortrijk-Wevelgem International Airport

WINSCHOTEN, March 2022 – Almost a year after receiving the order, Ziegler Brandvertechnik delivers a new Z6 Crashtender at Kortrijk-Wevelgem International Airport in Belgium on March 31, 2022.

The Crashtender is built on TITAN 6×6 chassis with steered rear axle and is powered by a 770 HP Scania V8 engine. Kessler’s innovative and continuously variable transmission complements the new drive concept and really keeps this high performance on the road. This translates into unparalleled acceleration and top speed in the market.

With this crash tender, the soldiers have 13,000 liters of extinguishing water, 1,500 liters of foam and 250 kg of extinguishing powder. The Ziegler FPN provides extinguishing power to 10-8,000 monitors (the newly developed ZT-6000 roof monitor), bumper monitors, attack reels and a self-protection system. The Z-Cab Air is certified in accordance with ECE R29-3 and thus guarantees the highest…