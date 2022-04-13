Zika virus outbreak may spread faster as a mutation study warns – Symptoms of the disease and how it spreads

New research warns that a simple mutation of the mosquito-borne Zika virus could make it more contagious and dangerous.

Zika can cause microcephaly birth defects in babies born to infected pregnant women, a condition that prevents the development of the baby’s head, causing devastating, sometimes fatal brain damage and resulting in miscarriage or stillbirth. could.

Zika has only a few symptoms and is rarely seen in adults, but the effects on infants can be devastating. An outbreak in 2015 linked the virus to microcephaly in more than 30 countries, and in seven years, the figure is now in 86 countries and territories, including the United States.

Sujan Shresta And his colleagues from the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California wanted to find out how Zika might mutate in the future, so…