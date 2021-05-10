ENTERTAINMENT

‘Zindagi Ki Mehek’ fame Karan Vohra roped in for ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’

Telly Updates

Karan Vohra who is well known for his stint as the male lead in Zindagi Ki Mehek has been roped in to join the cast Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. Karan will play the parallel lead along with Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal who play the lead roles in the show. Karan’s entry is slated to air next week.

While Karan remained unavailable for comment, according to a source of BT, “We are introducing a twist in the storyline for which we required to rope in a new actor. It is a cameo and Karan fits the bill perfectly. He will play Mayura’s love interest and will be seen as a rich, South Delhi lad. His entry will result in insecurity and complications in Mayura and her husband Omkar’s (Saahil) lives. We are shooting his introduction scene today.”

On the personal front, Karan had started a fundraiser campaign in association with a crowd-funding platform to support an NGO for animals based in Delhi. In an interview with BT, he said, “The pandemic has affected all of us in one way or the other. I feel that during these difficult times, we should also take care of stray animals. They have no one to feed them. I can’t imagine what they must be going through presently. I am just making a small effort from my end by associating with a crowd-funding platform. I urge everyone to come forward and make some contribution so that these poor creatures don’t suffer on streets.”

