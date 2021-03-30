“Zion Williamson is something that we’ve never seen before”: Former NBA champ Kendrick Perkins lauds the 20-year-old All-Star following his game-winning performance against Boston  | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Zion Williamson is something that we've never seen before": Former NBA champ Kendrick Perkins lauds the 20-year-old All-Star following his game-winning performance against Boston 
Following his game-winning performance against the Boston Celtics, Kendrick Perkins exclaims that Zion Williamson just can’t be guarded.

Zion Williamson is one of the, if not the most promising young talents in the league currently. He entered the league as a 19-year-old with tons of expectations to be met. Despite all the added pressure over Williamson, he has managed to prove to everyone that he is the dominant player that he was expected to be.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans were hosted by Jayson Tatum and the Celtics at the TD Garden. The Pelicans who entered the game with momentum on their side managed to defeat the Celtics 115-109.

It was mainly because of yet another brilliant performance by the 6-foot-7 Zion. He led the team with a game-winning 28 points and 8 rebounds performance.

Over the course of his career, the former number 1 pick, has managed to leave many former NBA stars in awe. One particular former NBA player who Zion has left speechless is the former champion, Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins has often mentioned how much the young star has managed to impress him. Following the Boston-New Orleans match, Perkins Lauded Zion for his performance. Kendrick tweeted:

“Zion Williamson can’t be guarded!!! The kid is One Of One and something that we’ve never seen before. Real Talk!”

Zion Williamson is one game away from tying Hall-Of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s impressive record

Last season, Zion played for a short duration of time, thus not having a great impact on the team. This season, Williamson has been in absolutely terrific form right from the start of the season.

Over the course of this season, many NBA coaches have compared Zion to the legend, Shaquille O’Neal. Although both of them play different roles, the numbers show us the resemblance between the two.

The 284-pound beast has now recorded his 24th consecutive game scoring 20 points on 50% shooting. Williamson is only one game away from tying Shaq for the longest such streak in the league’s history since the introduction of the shot clock.

In the 44 games he’s played so far this season, his performance has been absolutely incredible. For someone being only in their second NBA season, putting up the staggering numbers, reaching impressive milestones he has reached is commendable.

Averaging 26.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season is great. What is even more brilliant is that he’s been putting up such figures on 62.4% shooting from the field.

Although the Pelicans have one of the best young core in the whole league, the team has only a subpar 21-25 record, being 12th placed in the dangerous Western Conference. The team will have to fight hard the remaining games if they want to make a playoff push.

