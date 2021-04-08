“Zion Williamson will go down as one of the most dominant players ever”: Kendrick Perkins contentiously praises the Pelicans star for his amazing scoring ability | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Zion Williamson will go down as one of the most dominant players ever": Kendrick Perkins contentiously praises the Pelicans star for his amazing scoring ability

Kendrick Perkins believes that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will go down as one of the most dominant players of all time.

Zion Williamson has quite simply been amazing for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. The 20-year-old is currently averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. The player is quite evidently turning into one of the best offensive players in the league today. Kendrick Perkins certainly believes so.

The former NBA player is now famous as an ESPN analyst for his passionate analysis and hot takes. Perkins has been a fan of the New Orleans Pelicans star since early in his rookie season. So, it makes sense he is filled with praise for the young man.

But, his most recent statement on the player may just be a bit too hot to avoid a debate within the NBA community. Let’s get into it.

Kendrick Perkins puts up a divisive tweet about his thoughts on Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has already gotten a plethora of comparisons to Shaquille O’Neal due to his game. But, unlike Shaq, the 20-year-old is only 6’7”, making it that much more impressive he can be that dominant already.

Awe-Inspired by Williamson’s ability so early in his career, Kendrick Perkins recently tweeted this out about the All-Star.

There will no doubt be a lot of heated debates and discussions on the topic within the NBA community. But, in all honesty, we believe that while the player still has a lot to prove to truly get to that level, it isn’t quite as long of a shot as many believe, for him to achieve just that in the future.

