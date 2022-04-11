Zipper confidently: “Club Brugge is every season’s favorite”

A scoring Matt Ritts helped Club Brugge to a 2–0 win against his former team KV Mechelen. Rits awaits champions play-off: “Faith has always been there”.

“The game could have been settled faster, we could have easily taken 3-0 back at halftime. There was a lack of efficiency today, but three points are in. Eight consecutive wins is a nice bonus, but now the real work begins.” It is. However, it is good to start the play-offs 24/24.”

“Club Brugge is the title favorite every season. The confidence in our team to take the title has never waned. We know there is a point difference with Union, but we are ready for a third title in a row.”