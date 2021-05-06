ZL Tech Awarded Gold Stevie® for Superior Content Analytics Solution – GlobeNewswire

MILPITAS, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZL Tech, the premier information governance and analytics provider, was awarded the Gold Stevie® in the Content Analytics Solution category at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. ZL UA (Unified Archive) Version 9.1. is recognized as the top offering for unstructured data analytics, deriving insight from the textual content embedded in emails, files, and other human-created data sources.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations across the spectrum applied this year for consideration in a wide array of categories. ZL Tech’s position as the best content analytics solution is reflective of its sound computational understanding of language and ability to manage unstructured data.

ZL Tech leverages information management to extract insight from the content and metadata embedded within employee-created documents and electronic communications. Bypassing the time-intensive process of locating, scrubbing, deduplicating, and transferring data, ZL Tech enables analytics at speeds 10 to 100 times faster than traditional methods. By analyzing unstructured data, organizations can answer questions integral to their operations, such as how the workforce has adjusted to remote work and who are top performers.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. One judge said, “the [ZL Tech] case studies are especially impressive and intriguing, being in the financial services industry, as they both solidify trust in the solution based on FinServ requirements for digital records management and storage solutions. Congratulations on the updated offering and a well-deserved high score.” Additional judges noted that “ZL Tech has a top tier solution for information governance” and that ZL Tech is a “valuable tool for regulated environments.”

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Tech’s centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data analytics, eDiscovery, regulatory compliance, privacy, and records management. ZL Tech’s unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today’s fractured data silos that significantly raise operating costs and increase legal risk. With a proven track record of serving Global 500 customers, ZL Tech is a technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.

