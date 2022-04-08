ZLAN 2022 Group, what are chickens? – brakeflip

The first group phase of ZLAN 2022 will begin in just a few hours and we now know that these three make up each of the four clusters.

jade lanThe competition organized by GeratoR returns in 2022 and this year, 228 players divided into 76 trios compete to decide between 51,015 euros for the occasion.

While the first group phase begins this Friday, April 8th at 7PM, the groups are finally revealed on the ZLAN Twitter account and below find the trio making up the four groups.

What are ZLAN 2022 Groups?

If you want to know which teams make up each group, the organizers answered it in a tweet on the ZLAN Twitter account.