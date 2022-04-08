ZLAN 2022 is starting from 7 pm today, here is the program

There have been more and more community events involving streamers in recent years, and ZLAN One of the favorite meeting places for French speakers. organized by ZeroToRThis gaming contest allows you to watch multiple matches between your favorite streamers on multiple games. With the 2022 edition about to open its doors, an opportunity to take a final look at what awaits us throughout this weekend.

ZLAN 2022 Program

ZLAN 2022 will start This Friday, April 8th at 7pm. And so with 228 participants and 11 events in the group stages and elimination matches, events spanning the entire weekend via more than 30 hours of live will highlight a number of sports. Here are the games in question:

fall friends

riders republic

zootome

Age of Empires IV

Bugs WMD

elden ring

Apex Legends

rocket league

pro soccer online

Hot Wheels Unleashed (audience vote)

a mystery game

Yes, elden ring,