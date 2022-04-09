ZLAN 2022: Teams Qualify for Day 2 | Top Twitch Clips

After weeks of long wait, ZLAN 2022 is finally about to open its doors. Throughout the weekend, 228 participants were invited to the event, who would give everything to try to win their share of the spoils, a contest that is likely to be full of emotion.

When ZeratoR took the wraps off the first version of ZLAN in 2019, no one could have believed it would be regarded as the biggest multigaming competition in France in no time, and yet.

Like its other flagship event, ZEvent, every year the new version of ZLAN breaks the record set by the previous one, an impressive performance that promises it a brighter future.

It remains to be seen whether the trend will continue with this fourth edition of ZLAN, for now all the indicators are green!

Day 1 of ZLAN 2022 – Friday 08…