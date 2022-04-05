Zlatan Ibrahimovic blows blood-soaked Serie A title as AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was unable to inspire AC Milan to victory on Monday as Serie A leaders dropped two points in a 0-0 draw at home to Bologna.

The 40-year-old was thrown in as a substitute in the 69th minute, with Milan struggling to make a breakthrough.

Ibrahimovic made only 10 touches during his cameo, which ended in him wearing a bandage around his head.


