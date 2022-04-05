Zlatan Ibrahimovic blows blood-soaked Serie A title as AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was unable to inspire AC Milan to victory on Monday as Serie A leaders dropped two points in a 0-0 draw at home to Bologna.

The 40-year-old was thrown in as a substitute in the 69th minute, with Milan struggling to make a breakthrough.

Ibrahimovic made only 10 touches during his cameo, which ended in him wearing a bandage around his head.

Ibrahimovic was bandaged after a cut in his left eye while challenging for the high ball with Bologna defender Gary Medal.

Both the players were able to complete the game after undergoing treatment.

But despite registering 33 shots at the end of the night, Milan did not get the winner.

Milan’s draw left them at the top of the table, but just one point ahead of Napoli and four points ahead of Inter, who have a game in hand.

not matching…