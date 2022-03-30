Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not in Qatar: is he retiring?

Ithe future of zlatan ibrahimovic There is yet to be written, though not for long. The Swede has been left at the door of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and will miss the third World Cup of his career. Lewandowski, Zielinski and Poland have prevented him from finishing his illustrious career next December. Does this mean foreshadowing a return? everything is possible.

“The future? I hope to move forward as long as I am healthy and able to contribute.”, declared to the microphone after finishing in the finals of the playoffs. Not an obvious statement, especially knowing how your season is going.

For context, it should be noted that Italy has been talking about Ibrahimovic’s departure for months. 40 hrs…