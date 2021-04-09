LATEST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make big screen debut alongside Hollywood stars

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most enigmatic and high-profile footballers involved in the game.

So it will come as little surprise to many that the Milan veteran is set to break into the film industry.

The 39-year-old is poised to appear in Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom alongside a host of other big names such as Marion Cotillard and Vincent Cassel.

Ibrahimovic has been cast in the French language, with Deadline reporting that a £52million budget has been put aside to produce the film.

The new movie is set to be the fifth live action film of the series, which is a long-running franchise of the famous children’s books.

Ibrahimovic is yet to publicly say much about his new role, but did tweet an image with the word ‘Antivirus’ – which is the name of the character he’s set to play in the film.

The former Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has been in typically prolific form this season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

But despite approaching the age of 40, Ibrahimovic has no immediate plans to hang up his boots with the experienced striker recently revealing he is set to sign a new one-year deal at the San Siro.

