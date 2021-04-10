Zlatan receives first Milan red card in 3353 days after insulting ref

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off for AC Milan in their 3-1 victory over Parma on Saturday after INSULTING referee Fabio Maresca.

With the Rossoneri leading 2-0 after the hour mark, the veteran striker was sent off after confronting the refereee.

AFP Ibra had not seen red in Italian football for nine years prior to the Parma clash on Saturday

It is not clear what Ibrahimovic said, but the referee went straight for the red card without a yellow warning first.

It is not the first time referee Fabio Maresca has clashed with someone high-profile.

In January, Inter boss Antonio Conte was handed a two-match ban after confronting the official.

AFP or licensors Conte and Lukaku are looking to land Inter Milan to a first Serie A title since 2010

Ibrahimovic’s red, which was his fourth for Milan, was remarkably his first Serie A dismissal in 3353 days due to his nine-year spell out of Italian football.

His dismissal did little to change the impact of the result, however, as Milan ran out comfortable 3-1 victors.

Stefano Pioli’s side have now closed the gap to fierce rivals Inter to eight points, though they face Cagliari on Sunday at 11am.