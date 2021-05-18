ZM-W Vs SAW-W Today’s Match Live Score Toss Winner Playing 11 Zimbabwe vs South Africa Women Scorecard

In the Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women 2021’s 1st match ZM-W Vs SAW-W has been scheduled to play in Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:00 PM IST. Both of the teams are going to make this match so amazing and terrifying because these two are having a strong lineup. You can enjoy this match just by sitting at your place but all you have to do is just make a dream team so that you can play it and win.

Moving further on the match Zimbabwe Women Vs South Africa Women is one of the most awaited matches of the league and as it is the first match of the league so both teams are seemingly enthusiastic about the game because the winner will make an impression further and get the confidence to play. The winner will open its account by winning the match so another team will have to play harder in the next game. Well, let’s have a look at the necessary things that you should know before making a dream team.

ZM-W Vs SAW-W Live

1st Match

Zimbabwe Women VS South Africa Women Emerging

18 May 2021 01:00 PM IS

Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo



Zimbabwe Women Playing XI (Probable): Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Lorraine Phiri.

South Africa Women Emerging Playing XI (Probable): Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Robyn Searle, Micheala Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nobulumko Baneti, and Delmi Tucker.

As you all must be in the swim that the match between these two energetic teams have been scheduled at Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo and as per the latest weather forecast the climate of Queen’s Sports Club will be completely sunny and warm which means that all the players will show their strategy under a clear sky. If we talk about the pitch so the pitch seems to be a neutral pitch for both because the pitch of Queen’s Sports Club supports batsmen with good batting skills and bowlers with good bowling tricks.

Now, when you have all the complete details only one thing that you will get here soon is the live score and we will give you the live score of the amazing match called Zimbabwe Women VS South Africa Women Emerging or better say ZM-W Vs SAW-W. No doubt that the match is going to be so amazing and all the players will force you to scream with their strategy so don’t forget to be a part of the first tremendous match of the league. Till then stay tuned with us because here you will not only get the complete updates but also the team news and live score.

