Zoe Ball addresses concerned fans after leaving BBC Radio 2 show early

Zoe Ball apologized for leaving the BBC Radio 2 show this morning after a late start (Picture: WireImage)

Zoe Ball has apologized for leaving the BBC Radio 2 show this morning after a rough start to the day.

The 51-year-old usually presents the Zoe Ball breakfast show on the channel, which airs every weekday from 6.30 pm.

However, collaborator Richie Anderson was forced to step down at the last minute, as his tire burst on his way to the studio today.

She made it to the show about half an hour later, but concerns grew when Richie announced that she had left before the end of the slot.

Zoe addressed her absence on Twitter, telling fans: ‘Apologies to the gang this morning, Tire went on his way to work.

‘I was so eager not to miss the show, it went awry and…