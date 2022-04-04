Zoe Ball apologizes after split from BBC Radio 2 breakfast show due to mysterious illness

Resting: Zoe Ball, 51, has apologized to fans after leaving the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Monday morning

By Owen Tonks for Mailonline

Zoe Ball has apologized to fans after exiting her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Monday morning.

The 51-year-old broadcaster arrived 25 minutes late and left within an hour, leaving stand-in presenter Richie Anderson to tell the audience that she was ‘not feeling well’.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Zoe was originally late because of a flat tire in her car, but she felt unwell as she pushed herself to work on the run.

