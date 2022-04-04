Zoe Ball was forced to leave the BBC Radio 2 show midway due to illness

Zoe Ball today (April 4) was forced to leave her Radio 2 show midway due to a mysterious illness. The Ashdown Forest star arrived 25 minutes late to her show this morning, only to leave again less than an hour later.

Her stand-in presenter, Richie Anderson, initially stated that the 51-year-old’s latency was down to a “flat tyre”, but later admitted that Zoe went home because she was “not feeling well”. express report, Zoe usually presents BBC Radio 2 every weekday morning, but today she was missing from her show.

At 6.30 a.m. Travel reporter Richie told the audience: “Sorry if I gave you the jerk of my life. Obviously, I’m not Zoe Ball. It’s me, Richie Anderson, hello, and I have some news to share. Huh.

