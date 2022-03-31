Zoe Kravitz blasts Will Smith on Instagram over Oscar slap

The days have passed, but many people are still upset about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 — and we’re not talking the general public. Zoë Kravitz and a few other celebrities are, arguably of some delay, taking to social media to post their opinions about the situation even after Will Smith issued a formal, public apology.

On March 29, Kravitz took to Instagram to post photos of the outfits she wore on the Oscars 2022 red carpet as well as the Vanity Fair after party, and dedicated her caption to The Slap, not mentioning any names. chose to do.

“Here’s a picture of my costume on the show where we’re obviously now assaulting people on stage,” actor Caption his first post. “And here’s a picture of my dress at the party…