During the Oscars on Sunday, Will Smith took to the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about it at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. When he returned to his seat, he shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth” twice. On Instagram on Tuesday, The Batman actress posted photos of herself wearing a pale pink Saint Laurent gown on the Oscars red carpet and clarified her thoughts about the incident in the caption.