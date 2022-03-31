Zoe Kravitz criticizes Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Zoë Kravitz is the latest celebrity to criticize Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actress, who presented the award at this year's ceremony, shared pictures of her outfit on social media and spoke about the incident.

“Here’s a picture of my costume on the show where we’re obviously now assaulting people on stage,” Kravitz captioned one photo social media Tomorrow (29 March).

In another post, she wrote: “And here’s a picture of my dress at the awards show after party where we’re clearly shouting profanity and now assaulting people on stage.”

Oscar co-host Amy Schumer said she was still “triggered and traumatized” by the incident.

“Still triggered and traumatized,” Schumer now wrote on Instagram, …