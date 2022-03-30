Zoe Kravitz Decides to Slap the Oscars in an Instagram Post

Following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, Zo Kravitz has condemned the Oscars as an incident “where we are apparently shouting profanity and attacking people on stage”.

batman Starr referred to the incident twice, in which Best Actor winner Smith took to the stage to hit Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Kravitz did not mention Smith or Rock by name.

She shared two pictures of her outfits for the 94th Academy Awards show Vanity Fair social media after party

Captioning the first, he wrote: “Here’s a picture of my costume on the show where we’re clearly assaulting people on stage.”

In another, she said: “And here’s a picture of my dress at the awards show after-party – where are we…