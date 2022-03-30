Zoe Kravitz hit with backlash after shadowing Will Smith's Oscar slap

Zoe Kravitz hit with backlash after shadowing Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Zoë Kravitz is facing backlash for shaming Will Smith over his Chris Rock Oscar slap, with some trolls claiming that she is a hypocrite who made her own mistakes with the family.

Several netizens have taken to Twitter with baseless claims that Kravitz, 33, has played tricks on Smith’s 23-year-old son Jaden Smith over the years. Some have even gone as far as to call him a “hunter”.

“Zoe Kravitz should have kept quiet, now she is being singled out as a stalker, was previously in a relationship with a domestic abuser and best of all with a sexual predator. Kya Waqt Hai Jeene Ka. Kettles Summoning pots, logs in the eyes, “a person tweeted.

Zo Kravitz was criticized for shadowing Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
Getty…


Read Full News