Zoë Kravitz: She attacks Will Smith and triggers criticism from Internet users

The 94th Academy Awards will undoubtedly go down in history. It was not the awards list but the monumental slap on Chris Rock’s face by Will Smith that turned the evening into history. Two days after the fact, Zoe Kravitz returned to the program and didn’t say anything, but her words not only make people happy.

Two days later, Will Smith’s violent slap to Chris Rock continues to resonate. Apparently, the incredible image went around the world. Despite ABC’s censorship, The sum of Will Smith’s gesture and anger made a splash around the world, It seems that everyone has their own opinion on the subject. Some praised Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband, Saluting the gesture of a man who would have protected his wife’s honor against a funny joke.

Others denounce the former Prince of Bel-Air’s act of violence. ,If you…